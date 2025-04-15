Zelenskyy pushes back on Trump envoy Witkoff’s "five territories" remarks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commented on a statement made by Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy for the Middle East, who said the key to a peace deal revolves around "five territories".
Source: Interfax-Ukraine, citing Zelenskyy’s remarks at a press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Odesa, as reported by European Pravda
Quote: "Ukraine is a sovereign state, and only the Ukrainian people can speak about its territories.
All territories belong to the unitary state of Ukraine. Once again – only the Ukrainian people can speak about our territories. And you know what our red lines are – we will never recognise any temporarily occupied territories as Russian.
Therefore, these individuals are discussing matters beyond their mandate."
Background:
- Witkoff stated on Fox News that a peace deal would involve settling the issue of the "so-called five territories", though he did not specify which ones.
- Previously, in a high-profile interview with Tucker Carlson, Witkoff claimed that the biggest issue in this conflict was the "so-called four regions", but then listed five: "Donbas, Crimea, Luhansk, and two more".
- Following these remarks, Reuters reported that some of Witkoff’s statements and actions regarding Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine have drawn criticism in the White House and among Republicans.
