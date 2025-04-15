All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy pushes back on Trump envoy Witkoff’s "five territories" remarks

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 15 April 2025, 18:28
Zelenskyy pushes back on Trump envoy Witkoff’s five territories remarks
Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commented on a statement made by Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy for the Middle East, who said the key to a peace deal revolves around "five territories".

Source: Interfax-Ukraine, citing Zelenskyy’s remarks at a press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Odesa, as reported by European Pravda 

Quote: "Ukraine is a sovereign state, and only the Ukrainian people can speak about its territories.

Advertisement:

All territories belong to the unitary state of Ukraine. Once again – only the Ukrainian people can speak about our territories. And you know what our red lines are – we will never recognise any temporarily occupied territories as Russian.

Therefore, these individuals are discussing matters beyond their mandate."

Background:

Advertisement:
  • Witkoff stated on Fox News that a peace deal would involve settling the issue of the "so-called five territories", though he did not specify which ones.
  • Previously, in a high-profile interview with Tucker Carlson, Witkoff claimed that the biggest issue in this conflict was the "so-called four regions", but then listed five: "Donbas, Crimea, Luhansk, and two more".
  • Following these remarks, Reuters reported that some of Witkoff’s statements and actions regarding Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine have drawn criticism in the White House and among Republicans.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyUSATrumppeace
Advertisement:
Trump's proposals for Kyiv to end war include recognition of occupied Crimea and neutral zone around Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant – WSJ
Trump: Hopefully Russia and Ukraine strike deal next week and make a fortune
Czech foreign minister on Putin's "ceasefire": Like declaring a hunger strike while secretly eating sweets
Fox News calls Kyiv a "Russian city" during Easter service broadcast
"Sooner or later, life will triumph": Zelenskyy's Easter greetings to Ukrainians
Zelenskyy says Russia continues to attack on different fronts
All News
Zelenskyy
NATO chief visits Odesa with Zelenskyy, pledges continued support for Ukraine
Vance expresses outrage after Zelenskyy accused him of justifying Putin's actions
Zelenskyy submits bills to extend martial law and mobilisation to Ukrainian parliament
RECENT NEWS
06:16
Trump's proposals for Kyiv to end war include recognition of occupied Crimea and neutral zone around Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant – WSJ
05:04
Explosions heard in Mykolaiv, Kherson and Cherkasy
23:34
Trump: Hopefully Russia and Ukraine strike deal next week and make a fortune
21:30
Zelenskyy offers Russia to extend ban on long-range strikes: No air-raid warnings recorded on Easter
21:11
US would welcome extension of "truce" in Ukraine after 20 April – US State Department
20:26
Russian forces occupy Katerynivka on Lyman front – DeepState
18:43
Kremlin says Putin has not ordered extension of so-called "truce"
18:04
Czech foreign minister on Putin's "ceasefire": Like declaring a hunger strike while secretly eating sweets
17:25
Ukrainian Taisiia Onofriichuk wins gold and three more medals at Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup
17:13
Zelenskyy: Russians increasingly using heavy weapons, Ukrainian soldiers ambushed on Toretsk front
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: