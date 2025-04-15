All Sections
Zelenskyy: US-Ukraine mineral resource talks ended on positive note

Khrystyna Bondarieva Tuesday, 15 April 2025, 18:37
Zelenskyy: US-Ukraine mineral resource talks ended on positive note
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that negotiations between the Ukrainian and US teams on a mineral resources agreement last week were positive.

Source: Zelenskyy’s remarks at a press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Odesa, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Zelenskyy noted that the talks took place at the technical level and ended positively. "For now, both sides concluded the meeting on a positive note," he said.

He added that further online and in-person discussions would continue until the end of the week.

Following these consultations, both sides are expected to present what they have developed.

Background:

  • On 11 April US and Ukrainian officials met to discuss Washington’s proposal to access Ukraine’s mineral resources. However, media reports say prospects for a breakthrough were minimal due to what was described as an "antagonistic" atmosphere.
  • During the technical consultations in Washington, the Ukrainian delegation submitted Kyiv’s proposals to the US side.
  • Earlier, European Pravda reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump had returned to the version of the subsoil agreement a requirement for Ukraine to reimburse all the assistance that the US provided after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

