Zelenskyy: US-Ukraine mineral resource talks ended on positive note
Tuesday, 15 April 2025, 18:37
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that negotiations between the Ukrainian and US teams on a mineral resources agreement last week were positive.
Source: Zelenskyy’s remarks at a press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Odesa, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Zelenskyy noted that the talks took place at the technical level and ended positively. "For now, both sides concluded the meeting on a positive note," he said.
He added that further online and in-person discussions would continue until the end of the week.
Following these consultations, both sides are expected to present what they have developed.
Background:
- On 11 April US and Ukrainian officials met to discuss Washington’s proposal to access Ukraine’s mineral resources. However, media reports say prospects for a breakthrough were minimal due to what was described as an "antagonistic" atmosphere.
- During the technical consultations in Washington, the Ukrainian delegation submitted Kyiv’s proposals to the US side.
- Earlier, European Pravda reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump had returned to the version of the subsoil agreement a requirement for Ukraine to reimburse all the assistance that the US provided after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.
