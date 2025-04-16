Russia loses 1,050 soldiers and 9 tanks over past day
Wednesday, 16 April 2025, 07:46
Russia has lost 1,050 soldiers killed and wounded as well as almost 400 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 16 April 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 936,210 (+1,050) military personnel;
- 10,638 (+9) tanks;
- 22,163 (+13) armoured combat vehicles;
- 26,377 (+87) artillery systems;
- 1,364 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,132 (+0) air defence systems;
- 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 335 (+0) helicopters;
- 32,837 (+146) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,145 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 44,472 (+133) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,804 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
