Russia attacks Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: damage reported to business premises, houses, cars and power lines – photos

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 16 April 2025, 08:18
A fire caused by the Russian attack on Kamianske. Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

Russian forces are continuing their attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, targeting the region with drones, guided aerial bombs and artillery since the evening of 15 April. The strikes have damaged the premises of a business, residential buildings, ten cars, a power line and a gas pipeline.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Mykola Lukashuk, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "Air defence units were responding in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast until late in the evening. They shot down seven drones that the aggressor launched on the region. The drone attack caused destruction on the territory of a business in [the city of] Kamianske. Two fires broke out. Ten cars and a gas pipeline were damaged."

A fire caused by the Russian attack on Kamianske

Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

Details: Two men aged 39 and 48 were injured in the attack but were provided with medical assistance.

The Russians bombarded the city of Nikopol with artillery and loitering munitions, leaving a house, a garage and an outbuilding damaged.

The Russian military struck the Novopavlivka hromada in the Synelnykove district with guided aerial bombs, damaging ten houses, shops, infrastructure, and a power line. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

