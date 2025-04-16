An Ipsos poll for the Central European Digital Media Observatory (CEDMO) has found that more than 18% of Slovak citizens support Russia's victory in the war, while only a third of respondents support Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the results of a survey conducted by Ipsos for the independent organisation CEDMO, published by Denník N

Details: The poll shows that only a third of Slovaks support Ukraine in its efforts to win the war.

Another 33% of respondents support the cessation of hostilities by concluding a temporary peace agreement without any military success on either side.

Over 16% of those surveyed admitted that they have no clear position or do not care how the war ends.

The lowest level of support for a Ukrainian victory – just 3% – is found among voters of the ruling Smer party led by Prime Minister Robert Fico. 43% of the party's supporters favour a Russian victory.

Similar sentiments are observed among supporters of the far-right Republic movement, which was formed following the split in the People's Party Our Slovakia led by Marian Kotleba. 44% of their voters would prefer Russia to win, and only 6% support Ukraine.

A pro-Russian position also prevails among supporters of the coalition Slovak National Party: 31% support Russia's victory and only 4% support Ukraine. But voters of another coalition force, the Voice (Hlas) party, demonstrate a more moderate position: 27% support Ukraine and 14% support Russia.

The greatest support for Ukraine is shown by people who vote for the opposition association Progressive Slovakia (75%) and the Democrats party led by former defence minister Jaroslav Nad’ (63%). Only 1% and 4% of these parties’ voters respectively want Russia to win.

Among supporters of the Christian Democratic Movement, 53% support Ukraine and 4% Russia. The ratio is similar for the Freedom and Solidarity party (SaS): 50% for Ukraine and 4% for Russia. In the case of the Slovak Movement, 47% support Ukraine.

The proportion of people who support Russia increases with age: only 7% among young people aged 16-24; 18% in the 35-44 age group; 20% in the 55-64 age group; and as high as 26% among respondents aged 65+.

The Slovak Chamber of Deputies has rejected a draft resolution by the opposition calling on Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine and condemning Russia's attacks on Kryvyi Rih and Sumy.

Prime Minister Robert Fico has also refused to directly condemn Russia's attack on Sumy, claiming that he had "insufficient information".

Fico has also rejected a call by EU diplomat Kaja Kallas for European leaders not to visit Moscow on the occasion of the so-called 9 May victory parade.

