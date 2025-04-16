Nearly one in five Slovaks want Russia to win war against Ukraine – poll
An Ipsos poll for the Central European Digital Media Observatory (CEDMO) has found that more than 18% of Slovak citizens support Russia's victory in the war, while only a third of respondents support Ukraine.
Source: European Pravda with reference to the results of a survey conducted by Ipsos for the independent organisation CEDMO, published by Denník N
Details: The poll shows that only a third of Slovaks support Ukraine in its efforts to win the war.
Another 33% of respondents support the cessation of hostilities by concluding a temporary peace agreement without any military success on either side.
Over 16% of those surveyed admitted that they have no clear position or do not care how the war ends.
The lowest level of support for a Ukrainian victory – just 3% – is found among voters of the ruling Smer party led by Prime Minister Robert Fico. 43% of the party's supporters favour a Russian victory.
Similar sentiments are observed among supporters of the far-right Republic movement, which was formed following the split in the People's Party Our Slovakia led by Marian Kotleba. 44% of their voters would prefer Russia to win, and only 6% support Ukraine.
A pro-Russian position also prevails among supporters of the coalition Slovak National Party: 31% support Russia's victory and only 4% support Ukraine. But voters of another coalition force, the Voice (Hlas) party, demonstrate a more moderate position: 27% support Ukraine and 14% support Russia.
The greatest support for Ukraine is shown by people who vote for the opposition association Progressive Slovakia (75%) and the Democrats party led by former defence minister Jaroslav Nad’ (63%). Only 1% and 4% of these parties’ voters respectively want Russia to win.
Among supporters of the Christian Democratic Movement, 53% support Ukraine and 4% Russia. The ratio is similar for the Freedom and Solidarity party (SaS): 50% for Ukraine and 4% for Russia. In the case of the Slovak Movement, 47% support Ukraine.
The proportion of people who support Russia increases with age: only 7% among young people aged 16-24; 18% in the 35-44 age group; 20% in the 55-64 age group; and as high as 26% among respondents aged 65+.
Background:
- The Slovak Chamber of Deputies has rejected a draft resolution by the opposition calling on Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine and condemning Russia's attacks on Kryvyi Rih and Sumy.
- Prime Minister Robert Fico has also refused to directly condemn Russia's attack on Sumy, claiming that he had "insufficient information".
- Fico has also rejected a call by EU diplomat Kaja Kallas for European leaders not to visit Moscow on the occasion of the so-called 9 May victory parade.
