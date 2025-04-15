Slovak parliament refuses to condemn Russia for deadly strikes on Sumy and Kryvyi Rih

Slovakia's National Council, the country's parliament, has rejected a draft resolution condemning the deadly Russian missile strikes on the Ukrainian cities of Kryvyi Rih and Sumy.

Details: Opposition MP Ondrej Dostál submitted the proposal for consideration, but it was voted down by a majority of MPs.

The result was widely expected, as the governing coalition, led by Prime Minister Robert Fico, holds a parliamentary majority.

Background:

Notably, on 14 April, Fico refused to directly condemn the Russian attack on Sumy, claiming that he had "insufficient information" in this regard.

Fico also rejected the call by Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, for European leaders not to visit Moscow on the occasion of the so-called 9 May Victory Parade. [Victory Day is a Russian holiday commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, celebrated on 9 May – ed.].

The Slovak prime minister reiterated that he would be present in Moscow on 9 May.

