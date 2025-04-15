All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Slovak parliament refuses to condemn Russia for deadly strikes on Sumy and Kryvyi Rih

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 15 April 2025, 20:38
Slovak parliament refuses to condemn Russia for deadly strikes on Sumy and Kryvyi Rih
The Flag of Slovakia. Stock photo: Getty Images

Slovakia's National Council, the country's parliament, has rejected a draft resolution condemning the deadly Russian missile strikes on the Ukrainian cities of Kryvyi Rih and Sumy.

Source: European Pravda, citing Slovak newspaper SME

Details: Opposition MP Ondrej Dostál submitted the proposal for consideration, but it was voted down by a majority of MPs.

Advertisement:

The result was widely expected, as the governing coalition, led by Prime Minister Robert Fico, holds a parliamentary majority.

Background:

  • Notably, on 14 April, Fico refused to directly condemn the Russian attack on Sumy, claiming that he had "insufficient information" in this regard.
  • Fico also rejected the call by Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, for European leaders not to visit Moscow on the occasion of the so-called 9 May Victory Parade. [Victory Day is a Russian holiday commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, celebrated on 9 May – ed.].
  • The Slovak prime minister reiterated that he would be present in Moscow on 9 May.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

SlovakiaUkrainewarRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
UpdatedRussians launch large-scale drone attack on Odesa, causing fires and injuring people – photos, video
Zelenskyy suggests "simplest" way for Russia to cease fire – video
Kremlin doesn't expect Trump at Victory Day parade in Moscow
Trump's Ukraine peace plan includes recognition of occupied Crimea and neutral zone around Zaporizhzhia NPP – WSJ
Trump hopes Russia and Ukraine will sign deal next week and "make a fortune"
Czech foreign minister on Putin's "ceasefire": Like declaring a hunger strike while secretly eating sweets
All News
Slovakia
Slovak president condemns Russian strike on Sumy, urges pressure for peace
Slovakia may have saved Belarusian dictator Lukashenko's daughter-in-law from EU sanctions, says Belarusian media outlet
Slovak PM expresses willingness for immediate dialogue with Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
08:48
Russians attack Kyiv Oblast: houses and cars damaged, fire breaks out – photos
08:12
Russians attack Pokrovsk front over 60 times: 165 combat clashes on battlefield over past day
07:51
Russia loses 1,130 soldiers systems over past day
07:36
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, causing fire and damaging houses – photo
03:40
Ukrainian National Guard captures group of Russian infantrymen – video
02:40
Russians attack Sumy Oblast: person killed, 410 explosions recorded
00:46
UpdatedRussians launch large-scale drone attack on Odesa, causing fires and injuring people – photos, video
22:02
Zelenskyy suggests "simplest" way for Russia to cease fire – video
20:24
Two civilians killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast
20:22
Russians attack logging company in Chernihiv Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: