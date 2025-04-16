Russia seeks US approval to use frozen assets for Boeing aircraft purchase, tied to Ukraine ceasefire

Russia has reportedly asked the US to allow it to buy Boeing aircraft using frozen state assets, with the request linked to a potential ceasefire in Ukraine.

Source: Bloomberg, citing a person briefed on the matter in Moscow

Quote: "While the request isn't a condition of agreeing to a truce, Russia understands that frozen funds can't be used to buy the jets without a ceasefire being in place, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing internal matters. A deal allowing the purchase of jets could form part of an easing of sanctions in the event there’s a halt to the fighting."

Details: US lawmakers have estimated that Russian assets in the US are worth approximately US$5 billion.

In total, the US and its allies have frozen around US$280 billion in Russian Central Bank reserves, with more than two-thirds of this amount held in the EU.

Bloomberg notes that after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Boeing shut down its operations in Russia, including a major engineering centre.

Bloomberg believes that the prospects for a potential resumption of Boeing's sales to Russia are increasing as the US aircraft manufacturer is under pressure in other markets due to the global tariff war launched by President Donald Trump.

Amid these tensions, China has directed its airlines to stop accepting US-built aircraft, while Ryanair Holdings Plc has said it may postpone Boeing deliveries if tariffs apply.

