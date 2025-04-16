US confirms state secretary and Trump's envoy Witkoff heading to Paris to discuss Ukraine

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Steve Witkoff, Trump’s Special Envoy to the Middle East, will visit Paris for talks on the war in Ukraine.

Source: State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Bruce stated that Rubio and Witkoff will visit Paris on 16–18 April "for talks with European counterparts to advance President Trump’s goal to end the Russia-Ukraine war and stop the bloodshed".

Advertisement:

"While in Paris, he [Rubio – ed.] will also discuss ways to advance shared interests in the region," the State Department representative added.

The trip, which had previously been reported by the media, will be the first visit by senior US officials to France since Vice President JD Vance attended the artificial intelligence summit there in February.

France, alongside the United Kingdom, leads the group of countries working on possible security guarantees for Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Background:

Last week, Steve Witkoff met with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin.

Witkoff described his talks with Putin as "convincing" and said that the possibility of a deal rests on five territories.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!