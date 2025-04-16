US secretary of state and Trump's special envoy to attend talks in Paris: Ukraine will be discussed

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff will travel to Paris this week to hold talks on Ukraine, among other topics.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Politico

Details: Two Politico sources familiar with the preparations for the visit reported that Witkoff will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron, while Rubio will meet with French counterpart Jean-Noël Barrot.

During the visit, they plan to discuss Ukraine, Iran and trade issues in the context of Donald Trump's tariff war.

The trip will be the first visit of American top officials to France since Vice President JD Vance's arrival at the AI summit in February.

France, together with the UK, leads a group of countries actively working on possible options for security guarantees for Ukraine.

Background:

Last week, Steve Witkoff met with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin. Over the weekend, he had his first direct contact with Iran under the Trump administration.

Witkoff described his talks with Putin as "convincing" and said that the possibility of a deal rests on five territories.

