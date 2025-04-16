All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

US secretary of state and Trump's special envoy to attend talks in Paris: Ukraine will be discussed

Mariya Yemets, Iryna BalachukWednesday, 16 April 2025, 10:51
US secretary of state and Trump's special envoy to attend talks in Paris: Ukraine will be discussed

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff will travel to Paris this week to hold talks on Ukraine, among other topics.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Politico

Details: Two Politico sources familiar with the preparations for the visit reported that Witkoff will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron, while Rubio will meet with French counterpart Jean-Noël Barrot.

Advertisement:

During the visit, they plan to discuss Ukraine, Iran and trade issues in the context of Donald Trump's tariff war.

The trip will be the first visit of American top officials to France since Vice President JD Vance's arrival at the AI summit in February.

France, together with the UK, leads a group of countries actively working on possible options for security guarantees for Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Last week, Steve Witkoff met with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin. Over the weekend, he had his first direct contact with Iran under the Trump administration.
  • Witkoff described his talks with Putin as "convincing" and said that the possibility of a deal rests on five territories.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USAFranceUkraine
Advertisement:
UpdatedRussians launch large-scale drone attack on Odesa, causing fires and injuring people – photos, video
Zelenskyy suggests "simplest" way for Russia to cease fire – video
Kremlin doesn't expect Trump at Victory Day parade in Moscow
Trump's Ukraine peace plan includes recognition of occupied Crimea and neutral zone around Zaporizhzhia NPP – WSJ
Trump hopes Russia and Ukraine will sign deal next week and "make a fortune"
Czech foreign minister on Putin's "ceasefire": Like declaring a hunger strike while secretly eating sweets
All News
USA
Bloomberg: US eases repayment demands in minerals deal with Ukraine
US-Ukraine minerals deal could be signed this week – Bloomberg
Trump's team considers possible "economic partnership" with Russia as reward for peace – White House spokesperson
RECENT NEWS
08:48
Russians attack Kyiv Oblast: houses and cars damaged, fire breaks out – photos
08:12
Russians attack Pokrovsk front over 60 times: 165 combat clashes on battlefield over past day
07:51
Russia loses 1,130 soldiers systems over past day
07:36
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, causing fire and damaging houses – photo
03:40
Ukrainian National Guard captures group of Russian infantrymen – video
02:40
Russians attack Sumy Oblast: person killed, 410 explosions recorded
00:46
UpdatedRussians launch large-scale drone attack on Odesa, causing fires and injuring people – photos, video
22:02
Zelenskyy suggests "simplest" way for Russia to cease fire – video
20:24
Two civilians killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast
20:22
Russians attack logging company in Chernihiv Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: