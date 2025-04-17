Russian attacks cause 260 explosions in Sumy Oblast in 24 hours

Aftermath of Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast. Photo: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Russian forces have carried out 141 attacks on the border area of Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours, damaging five houses and a village community arts centre.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A total of 257 explosions have been recorded. The attacks have affected the Verkhnia Syrovatka, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Shalyhyne, Esman and Putyvl hromadas." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: The Krasnopillia hromada was attacked with mortars, artillery, multiple-launch rocket systems, first-person view (FPV) drones, guided aerial bombs, and VOG fragmentation grenades dropped from UAVs (146 explosions). [The figures in parentheses indicate the number of explosions caused by Russian attacks – ed.]

The Russians dropped VOGs from drones on the Bilopillia hromada (6 explosions).

Russian forces deployed artillery to strike the Putyvl hromada (3 explosions).

Artillery and FPV drone attacks were recorded in the Yunakivka hromada (35 explosions).

The Verkhnia Syrovatka hromada was attacked by a Russian drone (1 explosion). A house was damaged in the strike.

Russian troops targeted the Nova Sloboda hromada with mortars, artillery and FPV drones (15 explosions). The bombardment damaged the premises of a village community arts centre.

The Russians attacked the Shalyhyne hromada with artillery, mortars and FPV drones (21 explosions). The attack damaged three houses.

The Myropillia hromada was struck by guided aerial bombs and mortar bombardment (9 explosions).

The Russians attacked the Velyka Pysarivka hromada with FPV drones, UAVs, artillery fire and VOGs dropped from UAVs (12 explosions). The strikes damaged a house.

The Esman hromada was attacked by Russian FPV drones (3 explosions).

