All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russian attacks cause 260 explosions in Sumy Oblast in 24 hours

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 17 April 2025, 05:44
Russian attacks cause 260 explosions in Sumy Oblast in 24 hours
Aftermath of Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast. Photo: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Russian forces have carried out 141 attacks on the border area of Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours, damaging five houses and a village community arts centre.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A total of 257 explosions have been recorded. The attacks have affected the Verkhnia Syrovatka, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Shalyhyne, Esman and Putyvl hromadas." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

Details: The Krasnopillia hromada was attacked with mortars, artillery, multiple-launch rocket systems, first-person view (FPV) drones, guided aerial bombs, and VOG fragmentation grenades dropped from UAVs (146 explosions). [The figures in parentheses indicate the number of explosions caused by Russian attacks – ed.]

The Russians dropped VOGs from drones on the Bilopillia hromada (6 explosions).

Russian forces deployed artillery to strike the Putyvl hromada (3 explosions).

Advertisement:

Artillery and FPV drone attacks were recorded in the Yunakivka hromada (35 explosions).

The Verkhnia Syrovatka hromada was attacked by a Russian drone (1 explosion). A house was damaged in the strike.

Russian troops targeted the Nova Sloboda hromada with mortars, artillery and FPV drones (15 explosions). The bombardment damaged the premises of a village community arts centre.

The Russians attacked the Shalyhyne hromada with artillery, mortars and FPV drones (21 explosions). The attack damaged three houses.

The Myropillia hromada was struck by guided aerial bombs and mortar bombardment (9 explosions).

The Russians attacked the Velyka Pysarivka hromada with FPV drones, UAVs, artillery fire and VOGs dropped from UAVs (12 explosions). The strikes damaged a house.

The Esman hromada was attacked by Russian FPV drones (3 explosions).

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Sumy OblastattackexplosionRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Russians attack Kyiv Oblast: houses and cars damaged, fire breaks out – photos
Zelenskyy suggests "simplest" way for Russia to cease fire – video
Kremlin doesn't expect Trump at Victory Day parade in Moscow
Trump's Ukraine peace plan includes recognition of occupied Crimea and neutral zone around Zaporizhzhia NPP – WSJ
Trump hopes Russia and Ukraine will sign deal next week and "make a fortune"
Czech foreign minister on Putin's "ceasefire": Like declaring a hunger strike while secretly eating sweets
All News
Sumy Oblast
Russian Shahed drone attack agricultural business in Sumy Oblast, causing fire
Ukrainian border guards repel Russian assault in Sumy Oblast – video
Ukrainian government dismisses Sumy Oblast Head Artiukh and approves Hryhorov as successor
RECENT NEWS
08:48
Russians attack Kyiv Oblast: houses and cars damaged, fire breaks out – photos
08:12
Russians attack Pokrovsk front over 60 times: 165 combat clashes on battlefield over past day
07:51
Russia loses 1,130 soldiers systems over past day
07:36
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, causing fire and damaging houses – photo
03:40
Ukrainian National Guard captures group of Russian infantrymen – video
02:40
Russians attack Sumy Oblast: person killed, 410 explosions recorded
00:46
UpdatedRussians launch large-scale drone attack on Odesa, causing fires and injuring people – photos, video
22:02
Zelenskyy suggests "simplest" way for Russia to cease fire – video
20:24
Two civilians killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast
20:22
Russians attack logging company in Chernihiv Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: