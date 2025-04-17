UK to support Germany supplying Taurus missiles to Ukraine – The Telegraph

The United Kingdom is ready to support Germany regarding the supply of long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

Source: The Telegraph, citing sources

Details: The Telegraph noted that the final decision rests with Germany, where discussions on the matter are still ongoing.

Advertisement:

Sources from the government indicate that the UK is ready to support the German government's decision to provide Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles.

Such a position could also serve as an additional signal of support for the newly elected German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who will take office at the beginning of May.

Quote from a British official involved in shaping foreign policy: "We continue to work with our partners, including Germany, to equip Ukraine as best we can to defend its sovereign territory."

Advertisement:

Details: The Telegraph added that Taurus is a powerful cruise missile system capable of striking targets deep inside Russian territory, making it a potential game-changing weapon in the hands of Ukrainian forces.

Background:

Merz stated that he had always been ready to support the provision of TAURUS missiles to Ukraine if the decision was coordinated with European partners.

At the end of last year, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said it would be a mistake to supply Ukraine with long-range weapons or to allow strikes deep into Russian territory, as everything must be done to avoid a conflict between Russia and NATO.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!