Ukraine's General Staff records 125 combat clashes over past day

The Russians conducted the majority of their attacks on the Lyman, Toretsk, Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 17 April

Quote: "Updated reports indicate that yesterday [on 16 April – ed.], the enemy conducted 2 missile strikes and 94 airstrikes on Ukrainian territory, using 4 missiles and dropping 154 guided bombs. In addition, they carried out nearly 6,659 attacks, of which 104 were from multiple-launch rocket systems, and used 2,764 kamikaze drones in their bombardments."

Advertisement:

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Russian troops mounted two attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk and Zahryzove.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled five Russian attacks near the settlements of Nova Kruhliakivka, Bohuslavka and Zahryzove and towards Petropavlivka.

On the Lyman front, Russian soldiers conducted 16 attacks, seeking to advance near the settlements of Nadiia, Novoserhiivka, Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka and Nove and towards Olhivka and Zelena Dolyna.

Advertisement:

On the Siversk front, the Russians attempted to break through the Ukrainian defence nine times near the settlements of Hryhorivka, Ivano-Darivka, Vyimka and Verkhnokamianske.

On the Kramatorsk front, five combat engagements were reported near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Kurdiumivka and Stupochky.

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces mounted 13 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk and Leonidivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian troops repelled 29 Russian attacks near the settlements of Oleksandropil, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Preobrazhenka, Troitske, Andriivka, Bohdanivka and Stara Mykolaivka and towards Serhiivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians launched 15 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Pryvilne and Rozlyv and towards Bahatyr.

On the Huliaipole front, there were no combat clashes.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian defenders repelled six Russian attacks near the settlements of Lobkove, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Stepove, Kamianske, Shcherbaky and Mali Shcherbaky.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians conducted three unsuccessful attempts to advance.

In the combat zone in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian troops repelled 14 Russian attacks. The Russians carried out 23 airstrikes, dropping 37 guided bombs, and also mounted 413 artillery bombardments, 17 of which were from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!