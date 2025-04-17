Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast: 17 people injured, houses and cars damaged

Seventeen people were injured, several fires broke out and a number of houses and cars were damaged as a result of Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast on the evening of 16 April.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: The Russians targeted the village of Oskil in the Izium district at around 20:00. Ten people were injured due to a strike on a car (information about the type of weapon is being gathered).

Later, Russian forces attacked the village of Tymofiivka in the Bohodukhiv district. A house, a garage and a car were injured in four first-person view (FPV) drone strikes.

Russian troops attacked the village of Pymonivka in the Izium district after 22:00. Russian Shahed loitering munitions set fire to an outbuilding over an area of 15 sq m and 8 cubic metres of firewood were burned, damaging a house and two outbuildings.

The Russians also attacked the town of Izium, likely using a missile, damaging six houses, two outbuildings and a car. Six people were injured: a 36-year-old man, a 32-year-old woman, a 7-year-old child, a 55-year-old woman, a 25-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man.

Three houses over an area of 600 sq m caught fire in Izium due to a Russian Shahed drone strike. A 66-year-old woman was injured.

