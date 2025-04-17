All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast: 17 people injured, houses and cars damaged

Iryna BalachukThursday, 17 April 2025, 09:05
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast: 17 people injured, houses and cars damaged
A Ukrainian firefighter. Stock photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

Seventeen people were injured, several fires broke out and a number of houses and cars were damaged as a result of Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast on the evening of 16 April.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: The Russians targeted the village of Oskil in the Izium district at around 20:00. Ten people were injured due to a strike on a car (information about the type of weapon is being gathered).

Advertisement:

Later, Russian forces attacked the village of Tymofiivka in the Bohodukhiv district. A house, a garage and a car were injured in four first-person view (FPV) drone strikes.

Russian troops attacked the village of Pymonivka in the Izium district after 22:00. Russian Shahed loitering munitions set fire to an outbuilding over an area of 15 sq m and 8 cubic metres of firewood were burned, damaging a house and two outbuildings.

The Russians also attacked the town of Izium, likely using a missile, damaging six houses, two outbuildings and a car. Six people were injured: a 36-year-old man, a 32-year-old woman, a 7-year-old child, a 55-year-old woman, a 25-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man.

Advertisement:

Three houses over an area of 600 sq m caught fire in Izium due to a Russian Shahed drone strike. A 66-year-old woman was injured.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kharkiv Oblastfire
Advertisement:
Russians attack Kyiv Oblast: houses and cars damaged, fire breaks out – photos
Zelenskyy suggests "simplest" way for Russia to cease fire – video
Kremlin doesn't expect Trump at Victory Day parade in Moscow
Trump's Ukraine peace plan includes recognition of occupied Crimea and neutral zone around Zaporizhzhia NPP – WSJ
Trump hopes Russia and Ukraine will sign deal next week and "make a fortune"
Czech foreign minister on Putin's "ceasefire": Like declaring a hunger strike while secretly eating sweets
All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Russians injure two civilians in Izium
Russian drone hits car in Kupiansk, wounding married couple
Russians hit Slatyne in Kharkiv Oblast: houses damaged, garages and cars on fire – photos
RECENT NEWS
08:48
Russians attack Kyiv Oblast: houses and cars damaged, fire breaks out – photos
08:12
Russians attack Pokrovsk front over 60 times: 165 combat clashes on battlefield over past day
07:51
Russia loses 1,130 soldiers systems over past day
07:36
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, causing fire and damaging houses – photo
03:40
Ukrainian National Guard captures group of Russian infantrymen – video
02:40
Russians attack Sumy Oblast: person killed, 410 explosions recorded
00:46
UpdatedRussians launch large-scale drone attack on Odesa, causing fires and injuring people – photos, video
22:02
Zelenskyy suggests "simplest" way for Russia to cease fire – video
20:24
Two civilians killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast
20:22
Russians attack logging company in Chernihiv Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: