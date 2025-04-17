Ukrainians crush Russian assault in country's south, destroy 29 armoured vehicles – video

Ukrainian defence forces repelled a large-scale Russian assault launched on 16 April at around 18:00 in Ukraine’s south. The operation involved at least 320 troops, 40 armoured vehicles, 3 tanks and about 10 ATVs, attacking the front line near Piatykhatky, Stepove, Lobkove, Mala Tokmachka and Mali Shcherbaky.

Source: Defence forces of Ukraine's south

Quote: "The composition of the enemy assault group: at least 320 personnel, 40 units of armoured vehicles, three tanks and about a dozen ATVs."

Details: On 16 April, Russian forces launched a large-scale assault on Ukrainian positions using a significant number of armoured vehicles and personnel. The Russians deployed units from the 58th Combined Arms Army of the Southern Military District.

The fighting took place near the settlements of Piatykhatky, Stepove, Lobkove, Mala Tokmachka and Mali Shcherbaky. Ukrainian defenders reported that aerial reconnaissance had detected the Russian movement in time. To repel the attack, the Ukrainians used drones and artillery.

The first defeat of Russian equipment occurred eight kilometres from the line of contact when three infantry fighting vehicles were destroyed. The battle lasted for over two and a half hours, during which Ukrainian forces actively struck the Russians with various assets.

As a result of the fighting, the Russians lost 29 pieces of equipment and 140 soldiers. Additionally, three tanks were damaged.

