Russians attack Donetsk Oblast, killing two people and injuring four

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 17 April 2025, 12:55
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Russian forces launched attacks on the Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk districts of Donetsk Oblast on 17 April, resulting in two fatalities and four injuries.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: The Russians attacked Kostiantynivka using Smerch multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) on 17 April between 08:40 and 08:50. A 53-year-old resident was killed near an apartment building. Two women, aged 51 and 72, were injured; they were diagnosed with mine-blast traumas, shrapnel wounds, a broken leg and cuts.

In addition, the Russians dropped a bomb, possibly a FAB-250 with a UMPK module, on the village of Rusyn Yar in the Illinivka hromada. [A UMPK module effectively converts an unguided bomb into a guided one – ed.] A 60-year-old local resident was killed in a house. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Two more civilians received mine-blast injuries and shrapnel wounds during the attack on Novoekonomichne village in the Pokrovsk district. A 31-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man were hospitalised. The type of weapon used is being established.

The attack caused widespread damage, affecting the facades of apartment buildings, houses, cars and garages.

