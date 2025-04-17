Russians attack Donetsk Oblast, killing two people and injuring four
Russian forces launched attacks on the Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk districts of Donetsk Oblast on 17 April, resulting in two fatalities and four injuries.
Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office
Details: The Russians attacked Kostiantynivka using Smerch multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) on 17 April between 08:40 and 08:50. A 53-year-old resident was killed near an apartment building. Two women, aged 51 and 72, were injured; they were diagnosed with mine-blast traumas, shrapnel wounds, a broken leg and cuts.
In addition, the Russians dropped a bomb, possibly a FAB-250 with a UMPK module, on the village of Rusyn Yar in the Illinivka hromada. [A UMPK module effectively converts an unguided bomb into a guided one – ed.] A 60-year-old local resident was killed in a house. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
Two more civilians received mine-blast injuries and shrapnel wounds during the attack on Novoekonomichne village in the Pokrovsk district. A 31-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man were hospitalised. The type of weapon used is being established.
The attack caused widespread damage, affecting the facades of apartment buildings, houses, cars and garages.
