Ukrainian delegation meets with coalition of the willing in Paris – photo

A meeting between a Ukrainian delegation and representatives of France, Germany and the United Kingdom began in Paris on Thursday 17 April.

Source: European Pravda; Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on X (Twitter)

Details: Ukraine is represented by Head of the President’s Office Andrii Yermak, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Defence Minister Rustem Umierov in the discussions, which are aimed at securing long-term support and exploring frameworks for peace.

Sybiha announced on social media that the Ukrainian delegation had begun meetings with British, French and German officials at the Élysée Palace on Thursday morning.

Ukrainian delegation with representatives of coalition of the willing in Paris Photo: Andrii Sybiha on X

Quote from Sybiha: "We discussed the paths to a fair and lasting peace, including full ceasefire, multinational contingent, and security guarantees for Ukraine."

More details: The Ukrainian delegation is also scheduled to meet with American officials later in the day, including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Steve Witkoff, the US Special Envoy to the Middle East.

France and the UK are leading a group of nations currently working on providing long-term security guarantees for Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

Background: In the context of the US delegation that will be present in Paris, it is worth noting that Witkoff met with Russian leader Vladimir Putin last week. Witkoff described the talks with Putin as "compelling" and said that the possibility of any "peace" agreement depends on "five territories".

