Putin's advisor says US and Russia have not agreed on new conversation between Trump and Putin

Yuri Ushakov, Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s foreign policy advisor, has said that the Russian and American sides have not yet agreed on a new telephone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian ruler Vladimir Putin.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Russian news agency Interfax

Details: Ushakov said that the dialogue on a new phone call between Putin and Trump is ongoing until an agreement is reached. "The conversation is ongoing, about this phone call. So far, no agreements have been reached," Ushakov said.

Background:

In early April, Politico claimed that a telephone conversation between the leaders of the United States and Russia could take place soon – perhaps even on Friday, 11 April. However, the conversation never took place.

Recently, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Trump administration expects Russia to be ready to end the war.

Meanwhile, the media reported that senior Trump administration officials had begun to acknowledge that the United States might not be able to reach a peace agreement on Ukraine in the next few months due to additional conditions set by the Russian side during the negotiations.

