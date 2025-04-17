All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russian loses over 240 troops as Ukraine's National Guard repels large-scale assault on Pokrovsk front – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 17 April 2025, 16:58
Russian loses over 240 troops as Ukraine's National Guard repels large-scale assault on Pokrovsk front – video
Stock photo: 14th Brigade of the National Guard, Chervona Kalyna

On Thursday 17 April, soldiers of the 14th Brigade of the National Guard, Chervona Kalyna, repelled a large-scale mechanised assault by Russian forces on the Pokrovsk front, resulting in Russia losing over 240 of its troops.

Source: Brigadier General Oleksandr Pivnenko, Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy sent a large amount of equipment into battle. This time, it was mostly armoured combat vehicles and motorcycles, along with nearly two companies of personnel. But our defenders showed true professionalism and resilience!"

Advertisement:

Details: Early reports from the battlefield indicate Russian losses amounted to more than 240 troops killed and wounded and over 100 pieces of destroyed equipment, including: 96 motorcycles, 21 armoured combat vehicles, 2 automobiles and 2 artillery systems.

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

National Guardwar
Advertisement:
Russians attack Kyiv Oblast: houses and cars damaged, fire breaks out – photos
Zelenskyy suggests "simplest" way for Russia to cease fire – video
Kremlin doesn't expect Trump at Victory Day parade in Moscow
Trump's Ukraine peace plan includes recognition of occupied Crimea and neutral zone around Zaporizhzhia NPP – WSJ
Trump hopes Russia and Ukraine will sign deal next week and "make a fortune"
Czech foreign minister on Putin's "ceasefire": Like declaring a hunger strike while secretly eating sweets
All News
National Guard
Ukraine's National Guard forms two corps led by Azov and Khartiia Brigades commanders
Ukrainian defenders repel Russian large-scale offensive on Zaporizhzhia front
Zelenskyy confers rank of brigadier general on two National Guard officers
RECENT NEWS
08:48
Russians attack Kyiv Oblast: houses and cars damaged, fire breaks out – photos
08:12
Russians attack Pokrovsk front over 60 times: 165 combat clashes on battlefield over past day
07:51
Russia loses 1,130 soldiers systems over past day
07:36
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, causing fire and damaging houses – photo
03:40
Ukrainian National Guard captures group of Russian infantrymen – video
02:40
Russians attack Sumy Oblast: person killed, 410 explosions recorded
00:46
UpdatedRussians launch large-scale drone attack on Odesa, causing fires and injuring people – photos, video
22:02
Zelenskyy suggests "simplest" way for Russia to cease fire – video
20:24
Two civilians killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast
20:22
Russians attack logging company in Chernihiv Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: