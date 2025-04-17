Russian loses over 240 troops as Ukraine's National Guard repels large-scale assault on Pokrovsk front – video

On Thursday 17 April, soldiers of the 14th Brigade of the National Guard, Chervona Kalyna, repelled a large-scale mechanised assault by Russian forces on the Pokrovsk front, resulting in Russia losing over 240 of its troops.

Source: Brigadier General Oleksandr Pivnenko, Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy sent a large amount of equipment into battle. This time, it was mostly armoured combat vehicles and motorcycles, along with nearly two companies of personnel. But our defenders showed true professionalism and resilience!"

Details: Early reports from the battlefield indicate Russian losses amounted to more than 240 troops killed and wounded and over 100 pieces of destroyed equipment, including: 96 motorcycles, 21 armoured combat vehicles, 2 automobiles and 2 artillery systems.

Бійці “Червоної Калини” розгромили ворога на Покровському напрямку...

відео - Нацгвардії pic.twitter.com/hmgzcgbIlu — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) April 17, 2025

