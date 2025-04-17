US begins to better understand Moscow's arguments on Ukraine, says Russia's Foreign Ministry

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for Russia's Foreign Ministry, has claimed that communications between Russia and the United States have helped make Washington more aware of Moscow's arguments for "addressing the root causes of the Ukraine crisis".

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency Interfax, citing Zakharova at a briefing on Thursday 17 April

Details: Zakharova noted that Moscow continues "trust-based contacts" with Washington.

"We see that they're hearing us on a number of important issues. We believe that, based on the information provided, they have begun to better understand certain aspects, to better understand our arguments about the lack of alternatives to addressing the root causes of the Ukraine crisis," she added.

She stressed that the new US administration "is trying to understand the details, the essence of the problem, in order to develop its own opinion on the situation and possible ways to resolve it".

"All of this requires patience, time, and, of course, a careful, balanced approach based on the study of facts... Naturally, we're just at the beginning of the journey," Zakharova added.

Background:

Meanwhile, media reports indicate that several US presidential advisers are urging US President Donald Trump to be cautious about Moscow's claims of seeking peace with Ukraine, stressing that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has not yet demonstrated a sincere desire to end hostilities.

Notably, Steve Witkoff, Trump's Special Envoy to the Middle East, met with Russian leader Vladimir Putin last week. Witkoff described the talks with Putin as "compelling" and said that the possibility of any "peace" agreement depends on "five territories".

