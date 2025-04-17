All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

US begins to better understand Moscow's arguments on Ukraine, says Russia's Foreign Ministry

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Yevhen KizilovThursday, 17 April 2025, 17:14
US begins to better understand Moscow's arguments on Ukraine, says Russia's Foreign Ministry
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for Russia's Foreign Ministry, has claimed that communications between Russia and the United States have helped make Washington more aware of Moscow's arguments for "addressing the root causes of the Ukraine crisis".

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency Interfax, citing Zakharova at a briefing on Thursday 17 April

Details: Zakharova noted that Moscow continues "trust-based contacts" with Washington.

Advertisement:

"We see that they're hearing us on a number of important issues. We believe that, based on the information provided, they have begun to better understand certain aspects, to better understand our arguments about the lack of alternatives to addressing the root causes of the Ukraine crisis," she added.

She stressed that the new US administration "is trying to understand the details, the essence of the problem, in order to develop its own opinion on the situation and possible ways to resolve it".

"All of this requires patience, time, and, of course, a careful, balanced approach based on the study of facts... Naturally, we're just at the beginning of the journey," Zakharova added.

Advertisement:

Background: 

  • Meanwhile, media reports indicate that several US presidential advisers are urging US President Donald Trump to be cautious about Moscow's claims of seeking peace with Ukraine, stressing that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has not yet demonstrated a sincere desire to end hostilities.
  • Notably, Steve Witkoff, Trump's Special Envoy to the Middle East, met with Russian leader Vladimir Putin last week. Witkoff described the talks with Putin as "compelling" and said that the possibility of any "peace" agreement depends on "five territories".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USARusso-Ukrainian warRussiaUkraine
Advertisement:
Russians attack Kyiv Oblast: houses and cars damaged, fire breaks out – photos
Zelenskyy suggests "simplest" way for Russia to cease fire – video
Kremlin doesn't expect Trump at Victory Day parade in Moscow
Trump's Ukraine peace plan includes recognition of occupied Crimea and neutral zone around Zaporizhzhia NPP – WSJ
Trump hopes Russia and Ukraine will sign deal next week and "make a fortune"
Czech foreign minister on Putin's "ceasefire": Like declaring a hunger strike while secretly eating sweets
All News
USA
US votes against UN resolution condemning Russia's war against Ukraine
Putin's advisor says US and Russia have not agreed on new conversation between Trump and Putin
Ukraine and US share common interest in returning Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to Ukrainian control – energy minister
RECENT NEWS
08:48
Russians attack Kyiv Oblast: houses and cars damaged, fire breaks out – photos
08:12
Russians attack Pokrovsk front over 60 times: 165 combat clashes on battlefield over past day
07:51
Russia loses 1,130 soldiers systems over past day
07:36
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, causing fire and damaging houses – photo
03:40
Ukrainian National Guard captures group of Russian infantrymen – video
02:40
Russians attack Sumy Oblast: person killed, 410 explosions recorded
00:46
UpdatedRussians launch large-scale drone attack on Odesa, causing fires and injuring people – photos, video
22:02
Zelenskyy suggests "simplest" way for Russia to cease fire – video
20:24
Two civilians killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast
20:22
Russians attack logging company in Chernihiv Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: