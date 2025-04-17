Number of people injured in Russian drone attack on Dnipro rises to 33

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

The number of people injured in the large-scale Russian drone attack on the city of Dnipro on 16 April has increased to 33.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Lysak reported that among 33 civilians injured in the attack, 6 are children.

Background: Late in the evening on 16 April, Russian forces launched a drone attack on the city of Dnipro. Three people were killed, including one child.

