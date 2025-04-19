Russians strengthen their positions in Kalynove in Donetsk Oblast, preparing offensive on Kostiantynivka – DeepState

The Russians have been actively strengthening their positions in the village of Kalynove in Donetsk Oblast, advancing infantry, setting up logistics and communications and preparing for offensive actions towards Stara Mykolaivka and the road to Kostiantynivka.

Source: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts

Details: DeepState reported that the Russians continued to strengthen their positions in Kalynove. Infantry is being moved into the village, logistical routes are being established and a communications system is being set up.

In addition, active preparations for a possible offensive towards Stara Mykolaivka and the road leading to Kostiantynivka have been recorded.

A significant threat to Ukrainian units in this section of the front remains the large-scale use of Russian drones. Ukrainian servicemen said drone crews who previously had taken part in combat in Russia’s Kursk Oblast had arrived in the area.

"The Russians are trying to knock out the logistics and can now easily reach Kostiantynivka," Ukrainian soldiers located in this section of the front noted.

