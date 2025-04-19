All Sections
Russia loses 1,180 soldiers over past day

Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 19 April 2025, 07:46
Russia loses 1,180 soldiers over past day
Ukrainian tank engaging its target. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,180 soldiers killed and wounded and more than 300 weapons and items of military equipment over the past day. 

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 19 April 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 940,150 (+1,180) military personnel;
  • 10,676 (+14) tanks;
  • 22,266 (+9) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 26,600 (+70) artillery systems;
  • 1,368 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,139 (+3) air defence systems;
  • 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 335 (+0) helicopters;
  • 33,176 (+111) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,148 (+3) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 45,162 (+208) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,858 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

