Russia loses 1,180 soldiers over past day
Saturday, 19 April 2025, 07:46
Russia has lost 1,180 soldiers killed and wounded and more than 300 weapons and items of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 19 April 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 940,150 (+1,180) military personnel;
- 10,676 (+14) tanks;
- 22,266 (+9) armoured combat vehicles;
- 26,600 (+70) artillery systems;
- 1,368 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,139 (+3) air defence systems;
- 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 335 (+0) helicopters;
- 33,176 (+111) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,148 (+3) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 45,162 (+208) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,858 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
