Moldovan president: Russia wants to put loyal people in charge of Moldova and use it against Ukraine

Moldovan President Maia Sandu has said that the Kremlin is betting on replacing Moldova's leadership in the parliamentary elections with people under its control and then using the country against Ukraine.

Source: Sandu on Jurnal TV, a general Moldovan TV channel, as reported by European Pravda

Details: She stressed that Ukraine currently remains a shield for Moldova and that the authorities in Chișinău have a moral obligation to prevent Moldova from being used against Ukraine.

Asked to clarify how Moldova could be used against Ukraine, Sandu said that Moscow was making huge efforts to influence the outcome of the elections in Moldova.

"We saw this unprecedented interference last year, and it is quite obvious that this year it will try to influence the outcome of the elections. The Kremlin is betting on replacing the country's leadership with people it can control. And it's not just about Moldova, because Russia's interest is now in Ukraine. If the Kremlin gains control of the government, it will use Moldova against Ukraine," the president stressed.

She noted that there was a risk that Russia would try to drag Moldova into a war.

"We have 1,200 kilometres of border with Ukraine. Imagine that overnight this border turns from a friendly country into a border with a country controlled by Moscow. Of course, there are risks here for Ukraine, but meanwhile, the risks are growing for Moldova as well," Sandu added.

She stressed that this should not happen in order to ensure the safety of citizens and to avoid complicating the situation in Ukraine.

"We have a moral obligation to stay on the right side, to remain a friendly country," Sandu concluded.

Background:

It is worth noting that parliamentary elections in Moldova may be held on 28 September.

Sandu warned that a possible pro-Russian majority in the future legislature would pose serious risks to the country's European integration plans.

Sandu's party is currently leading in opinion polls.

