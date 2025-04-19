All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Poll shows 65% of Latvians feel stressed out due to Ukraine war

Iryna Kutielieva, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 19 April 2025, 13:58
Poll shows 65% of Latvians feel stressed out due to Ukraine war
The Flags of Ukraine and Latvia

A poll commissioned by Latvia's State Chancellery has found that 65.1% of Latvian residents experience daily stress as a result of the war in Ukraine. The survey has assessed the resilience of Latvian society in the context of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Delfi, a Baltic states news website; European Pravda

Details: The study found that stress levels related to the war in Ukraine have remained steady since 2023, when 64.8% of respondents reported feeling stressed.

Advertisement:

The poll notes that the perceived stress level remains relatively high in the broader context.

According to the survey, 39.3% of respondents are generally satisfied with their lives, 8.3% rate their lives as poor or very poor and 25.9% rate them as satisfactory.

The survey notes that respondents tend to be neutral about both their work and participation in events in Latvia, without expressing strong positive or negative views. In 2024, 36.3% rated their work as satisfactory, compared to 34.5% in 2023.

Advertisement:

In 2024, 47.4% of respondents rated their participation in events in Latvia as satisfactory, up from 43.6% in 2023.

The survey was carried out by Berg Research between October and November 2024, covering 2,005 Latvian residents aged 18 to 74.

Background: 

  • An earlier poll found that 61.7% of Latvians believe Ukraine should be supported until it wins the war against Russia.
  • In addition, 71% of Latvians consider Russia to be the main threat to European security.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Latviawar
Advertisement:
UpdatedRussian attack on Kyiv kills 9 people and injures 63, including 6 children – photos
Ukrainian officials reveal details of meeting with Trump's Special Envoy Kellogg in London – photos
Half of Ukraine's EU accession clusters already screened, says bloc
Language ombudsman: Ukrainian language revives despite linguicide in occupied territories
Talks on peace plan for Ukraine begin in London with five countries participating
Vance suggests Ukraine and Russia may exchange territories as part of peace deal
All News
Latvia
Ukraine to receive 1,500 drones from Latvia
Baltic foreign ministers explain importance of supporting Ukraine at first meeting with US secretary of state
Latvian airline ready to be the first to resume flights from Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
07:46
Phones ringing under rubble in Kyiv: search ongoing, in particular, for two children – photos, video
07:16
High-rise buildings, warehouses and cars damaged and fires break out after Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast – photos
04:00
UpdatedRussian attack on Kyiv kills 9 people and injures 63, including 6 children – photos
03:18
Russia attacks Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with missiles
20:58
Ukrainian officials reveal details of meeting with Trump's Special Envoy Kellogg in London – photos
20:29
Russian strike on bus in Marhanets: number of casualties rises to 54
20:13
Russian Shahed UAV factory attacked by Ukraine's newest drones – UP source
20:11
UK foreign secretary calls Ukraine-focused meeting in London "valuable"
19:59
Ukraine's General Staff confirms drone attack on strike UAVs factory in Russia's Tatarstan
19:29
Lithuanian soldier killed in action fighting for Ukraine to be posthumously awarded honorary decoration
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: