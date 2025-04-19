Poll shows 65% of Latvians feel stressed out due to Ukraine war

A poll commissioned by Latvia's State Chancellery has found that 65.1% of Latvian residents experience daily stress as a result of the war in Ukraine. The survey has assessed the resilience of Latvian society in the context of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Delfi, a Baltic states news website; European Pravda

Details: The study found that stress levels related to the war in Ukraine have remained steady since 2023, when 64.8% of respondents reported feeling stressed.

The poll notes that the perceived stress level remains relatively high in the broader context.

According to the survey, 39.3% of respondents are generally satisfied with their lives, 8.3% rate their lives as poor or very poor and 25.9% rate them as satisfactory.

The survey notes that respondents tend to be neutral about both their work and participation in events in Latvia, without expressing strong positive or negative views. In 2024, 36.3% rated their work as satisfactory, compared to 34.5% in 2023.

In 2024, 47.4% of respondents rated their participation in events in Latvia as satisfactory, up from 43.6% in 2023.

The survey was carried out by Berg Research between October and November 2024, covering 2,005 Latvian residents aged 18 to 74.

Background:

An earlier poll found that 61.7% of Latvians believe Ukraine should be supported until it wins the war against Russia.

In addition, 71% of Latvians consider Russia to be the main threat to European security.

