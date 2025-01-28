Support for Ukraine and belief in its victory grows among Latvians – poll

Support for Ukraine and belief in its victory among Latvian residents increased in the autumn of 2024.

Source: an online survey commissioned by the State Chancellery, as reported by European Pravda with reference to Delfi, a Baltic news website

Details: A total of 61.7% of Latvian residents agree that Ukraine should be supported until it wins the Russo-Ukrainian war. This is an increase compared to June 2024, when the figure was 50.7%, and September 2024, when it stood at 53.8%.

The survey results indicate that 64.3% of Latvian residents wish for Ukraine's victory over Russia. In June 2024, 59.2% of residents shared this sentiment, which increased to 60.6% in September.

Additionally, confidence in Ukraine’s ability to win rose to 51.5% by the end of the year, compared to 47.7% in June and 48.9% in September.

The number of respondents who agree that helping Ukraine protects Latvia from war has grown significantly, reaching 64.2% at the end of 2024. In June, this figure was 51.7%, and in September, 53.3%.

Support for Ukraine's EU membership has also risen. Currently, 48.3% of respondents support Ukraine’s accession, up from 44.4% in June 2024.

At the end of 2024, 48.2% of Latvian residents stated they were willing to endure rising prices to help stop the war in Ukraine. In June, 37.9% expressed such readiness, and 36.2% in September.

Despite the fact that 24 February marks three years since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the percentage of people tired by news about the war and unwilling to hear more about it has decreased. In June, 40.9% reported fatigue, which rose to 46.9% in September but fell to 38% by the end of the year.

When asked about topics of greatest interest, 37.9% of respondents identified the Russo-Ukrainian war as their primary concern.

The survey was conducted online by Berg Research on behalf of the State Chancellery between 15 October and 24 November 2024, involving 1,009 Latvian residents aged 18 to 74.

Background:

Most Czech citizens are losing interest in events in Ukraine, with nearly 60% disapproving of their government's support for Ukraine in its defence against Russia’s full-scale aggression.

In December 2024, another survey revealed that most Western Europeans believe Ukraine's allies are not doing enough, both in terms of economic sanctions against Moscow and military and other aid to Kyiv, to prevent a Russian victory in the war.

It also showed a sharp decline in Western Europe’s willingness to support Ukraine "until victory", despite it being a critical time for Kyiv.

