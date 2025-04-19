Ukrainian troops advance in Russia's Belgorod Oblast – Zelenskyy
Saturday, 19 April 2025, 17:57
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that Ukrainian forces have made further advances in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast.
Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram
Quote: "Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi has just reported.
Advertisement:
Today, our forces remained active in Kursk Oblast and are holding their positions.
In Belgorod Oblast, our troops advanced and expanded the zone under Ukrainian control."
Background: On 7 April, Zelenskyy officially confirmed for the first time the presence of the Ukrainian military in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast. He said that active actions in the border areas of Russia are a reasonable response to the Russian invasion.
Advertisement:
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!