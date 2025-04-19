All Sections
Ukrainian troops advance in Russia's Belgorod Oblast – Zelenskyy

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 19 April 2025, 17:57
Ukrainian troops advance in Russia's Belgorod Oblast – Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that Ukrainian forces have made further advances in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi has just reported.

Today, our forces remained active in Kursk Oblast and are holding their positions.

In Belgorod Oblast, our troops advanced and expanded the zone under Ukrainian control."

Background: On 7 April, Zelenskyy officially confirmed for the first time the presence of the Ukrainian military in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast. He said that active actions in the border areas of Russia are a reasonable response to the Russian invasion.

