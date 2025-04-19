All Sections
Support Us

Zelenskyy: Russia has destroyed or damaged over 600 religious sites – video

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 19 April 2025, 23:49
Zelenskyy: Russia has destroyed or damaged over 600 religious sites – video
Icons destroyed in a Russian attack. Screenshot: President's video

During the years of full-scale war, Russian strikes have destroyed or damaged more than 600 religious sites, while 67 members of the Ukrainian clergy have been killed or tortured by Russian forces.

Source: Zelenskyy in an address to the international community ahead of Easter, delivered in English

Quote: "The Russian army is one of the biggest threats today to Christian churches and believers. 

Over the years of full-scale war, Russian attacks have destroyed or damaged more than 640 churches, prayer houses and places of worship. Sixty-seven Ukrainian priests, pastors and monks have been killed or tortured by Russian occupiers.

And these are not just any 'collateral damage'. A missile hit the altar of an orthodox cathedral in Odesa. Artillery leaves churches in ruins. Prayer houses go up in flames because of Russian bombs.

A total of 640 religious sites have been destroyed, most of them Christian. But we will rebuild all of them."

