Zelenskyy: Russia has destroyed or damaged over 600 religious sites – video

Source: Zelenskyy in an address to the international community ahead of Easter, delivered in English

Quote: "The Russian army is one of the biggest threats today to Christian churches and believers.

Over the years of full-scale war, Russian attacks have destroyed or damaged more than 640 churches, prayer houses and places of worship. Sixty-seven Ukrainian priests, pastors and monks have been killed or tortured by Russian occupiers.

And these are not just any 'collateral damage'. A missile hit the altar of an orthodox cathedral in Odesa. Artillery leaves churches in ruins. Prayer houses go up in flames because of Russian bombs.

A total of 640 religious sites have been destroyed, most of them Christian. But we will rebuild all of them."

