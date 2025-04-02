Kharkiv under large-scale UAV attack: people injured

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv. Photo: Syniehubov

Explosions were heard in Kharkiv on the night of 1-2 April as the Russians launched a large-scale drone attack on the city. Casualties have been reported, including children.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov

Details: Syniehubov reported explosions in Kharkiv but did not provide any details.

Advertisement:

Local Telegram channels reported at least three explosions in the city.

Updated: Terekhov reported that the Russians had conducted several strikes on Kharkiv using UAVs. He stated that there was a fire in the Kholodnohirskyi district.

At 00:28, Syniehubov reported five explosions in Kharkiv and local Telegram channels and media outlets reported at least 14 explosions.

Advertisement:

At 00:49, he noted that Kharkiv was under a large-scale Russian drone attack. At least 15 explosions had been heard in the city.

Syniehubov mentioned that, following early reports, there were no casualties in Kharkiv.

Later, Terekhov reported that the Russians had conducted 12 UAV strikes on Kharkiv, all targeting the Kholodnohirskyi district.

He also added that there was information about two casualties, including a child.

Quote from Syniehubov: "A house was hit as a result of the Shahed UAV attack.

The roof of a four-storey building, covering an area of 1,000 sq m, is also on fire and a building covering 500 sq m is burning as a result of the attack."

Details: At 01:20, Terekhov reported that three people had been injured.

Syniehubov confirmed that a 48-year-old woman, a 9-month-old boy and a 40-year-old woman had been injured in the Russian attack on Kharkiv.

Quote from Terekhov: "The updated information indicates that there were 13 Shahed drone hits in Kharkiv, all in the Kholodnohirskyi district.

As a result, two industrial buildings caught fire and over 10 houses were damaged in the residential area nearby. Three people were injured, including an infant."

Details: According to the updated information from the city’s situation centre, Kharkiv was targeted with 15 UAV strikes.

There is information that four people were injured, two of them children.

Quote from Syniehubov: "The number of casualties as a result of the attack on Kharkiv is increasing.

A whole family suffered acute stress reactions: a 51-year-old woman, a 53-year-old man, a 16-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy."

Details: After 02:00, Terekhov reported that the number of injured had risen to eight.

Firefighters extinguishing fire Photo: Suspilne

Smoke in the house Photo: Suspilne

Fire appliances Photo: Suspilne

The aftermath of the Russian attack Photo: Suspilne

Background: Russian forces increased their attacks on Kharkiv in March, doubling the number from February.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!