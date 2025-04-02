Russia attacks Ukraine with 74 drones overnight, 61 fail to reach target

Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with 74 Shahed loitering munitions and various types of decoy drones since the evening of 1 April. Ukrainian air defence units have destroyed 41 of them.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "As of 09:00, 41 Shahed-type loitering munitions (and other types of drones) are confirmed to have been shot down in the country's north, south and east. A further 20 enemy decoy drones have disappeared from radar (causing no adverse effects)."

Details: The Russian attack has affected Kharkiv, Donetsk and Odesa oblasts.

The Air Force reported that the Russians had launched drones from the Russian cities of Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The aerial attack has been repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups from the Ukrainian defence forces.

