Russia loses 950 soldiers over past day

Ivan Diakonov Sunday, 20 April 2025, 07:28
Ukrainian tank engaging its target. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 950 soldiers killed and wounded and more than 150 weapons and items of military equipment over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 20 April 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 941,100 (+950) military personnel;
  • 10,677 (+1) tanks;
  • 22,271 (+5) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 26,649 (+49) artillery systems;
  • 1,368 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,139 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 335 (+0) helicopters;
  • 33,240 (+64) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,148 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 45,274 (+112) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,859 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

