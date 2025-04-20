Zelenskyy says Russians have doubled use of FPV drones during "Easter truce"

There has been an increase in Russian attacks and use of kamikaze drones in the combat zone since 10:00 on 20 April. Russian forces have doubled their use of FPV drones.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Details: A report from the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, shows that the most active Russian military operations are taking place on the Pokrovsk and Siversk fronts.

Russia continues to use heavy weaponry in these and "several other areas of the front line".

Russian forces have carried out 26 assault operations over the course of 12 hours of the day.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We are documenting every Russian violation of its self-declared commitment to a full ceasefire for the Easter period and are prepared to provide the necessary information to our partners. In practice, either Putin does not have full control over his army, or the situation proves that in Russia, they have no intention of making a genuine move toward ending the war, and are only interested in favourable PR coverage. It’s a good thing, at least, that there were no air-raid warnings."

Background:

On Saturday 19 April, Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced a so-called Easter truce, which supposedly means a halt to all hostilities in Ukraine from the evening of 19 April until midnight on 20 April. Meanwhile, Russia’s Ministry of Defence stated that Russian forces would uphold the truce only if Ukraine did the same.

Ukrainian defenders on most fronts have not witnessed the so-called "Easter truce" promised by the Russians, according to data from DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts.

