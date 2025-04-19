All Sections
Most Ukrainian soldiers across front lines do not witness any "Easter truce" – DeepState

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 19 April 2025, 23:13
Ukrainian soldier. Stock photo: Ukraine's General Staff

Most Ukrainian defenders have not witnessed the so-called "Easter truce" promised by Russian forces, according to data from DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts.

Source: DeepState, based on input from around 50 soldiers stationed on the contact line

Quote: "Here’s an overview of the situation between 18:00 and 22:00 on 19 April.

Orikhiv and Kamianske – artillery strikes and enemy drone activity reported. Burlatske – ongoing shelling. Andriivka and Oleksiivka – shelling. It got quiet near Nadiivka and Kotliarivka. Uspenivka – assault actions underway. Southern Pokrovsk – mortar fire targeting our positions every 20-30 minutes. North of Toretsk – artillery and assaults. Chasiv Yar and the southern front – shelling. On the Lyman front – decreased intensity. Kupiansk area – shelling. Fiholivka – currently quiet. Lypsti – under fire.

So yes, some areas got quieter, but it's Saturday, and the enemy often gives large numbers of their personnel a rest over the weekend."

Details: DeepState also reported an evening strike on Dobropillia. The city of Kherson also came under fire.

Background:

  • On Saturday 19 April, Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced a so-called Easter truce, which supposedly means a halt to all hostilities in Ukraine from the evening of 19 April until midnight on 20 April. Meanwhile, Russia’s Ministry of Defence stated that Russian forces would uphold the truce only if Ukraine does the same.
  • Zelenskyy called a Russian drone attack launched after 17:00 on Saturday 19 April evidence of Putin's true attitude toward both Easter and human life.
  • Kherson Oblast Head Oleksandr Prokudin also reported continued Russian drone attacks in the oblast after 18:00, despite the Kremlin's claimed ceasefire.
  • Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine would respond in kind to any Russian ceasefire, but Russian assaults and artillery activity were continuing on some fronts.
  • At around 20:00 on 19 April, a man was injured in the village of Prymorske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast during a Russian drone strike.

