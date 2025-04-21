Russia loses 670 soldiers and 10 artillery systems over past day
Monday, 21 April 2025, 07:25
Russia has lost 670 soldiers killed and wounded, two tanks, two armoured combat vehicles and 10 artillery systems over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 21 April 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 941,770 (+670) military personnel;
- 10,679 (+2) tanks;
- 22,273 (+2) armoured combat vehicles;
- 26,659 (+10) artillery systems;
- 1,368 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,139 (+0) air defence systems;
- 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 335 (+0) helicopters;
- 33,270 (+30) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,148 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 45,324 (+50) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,859 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
