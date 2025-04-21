All Sections
Russia loses 670 soldiers and 10 artillery systems over past day

Iryna BalachukMonday, 21 April 2025, 07:25
Ukrainian soldiers launching mortar fire. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 670 soldiers killed and wounded, two tanks, two armoured combat vehicles and 10 artillery systems over the past day. 

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 21 April 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 941,770 (+670) military personnel;
  • 10,679 (+2) tanks;
  • 22,273 (+2) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 26,659 (+10) artillery systems;
  • 1,368 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,139 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 335 (+0) helicopters;
  • 33,270 (+30) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,148 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 45,324 (+50) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,859 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

