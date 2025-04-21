Russians change tactics in Kherson Oblast, making attacks more dangerous

The aftermath of Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast. Photo: Oleksandr Prokudin on Telegram

Russian troops have ramped up their attacks on Kherson Oblast and changed their tactics, making the threat to residents even greater.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Prokudin: "Over the past week, the enemy has significantly intensified attacks on Kherson Oblast. Moreover, the Russians have changed their tactics: first they drop bombs, and then they shell the same area with artillery."

Details: Prokudin stressed that this means the situation remains dangerous after the first strike, so it is important not to leave the shelter immediately, but to stay there as long as possible after an attack.

He also urged people not to film the aftermath of attacks or post information about the locations of strikes on social media.

Quote from Prokudin: "The enemy can use these photos and videos to adjust their fire. You are endangering yourself and those who come to rescue people, clear the rubble and put out fires. Take care of yourself and don’t help the enemy."

