Russians to hold Immortal Regiment march with Soviet symbols in Washington

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 21 April 2025, 11:52
March in Berlin in 2023. Photo: Getty Images

An initiative group of Russians in Washington plans to hold a march of the Immortal Regiment with Soviet symbols, dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the end of the so-called Great Patriotic War [as Russia calls the phase of World War II when the Soviet Union was at war with Nazi Germany, from 1941 to 1945 – ed.], on 3 May.

Source: Ukrinform news agency with reference to the organisers' booklet

Details: The march is scheduled to begin at 15:30 local time in Lafayette Square, a park next to the White House. Participants will march down Pennsylvania Avenue to the World War II Memorial in downtown Washington, DC.

The booklet, decorated with Soviet symbols and a St George's ribbon, states that the participants will "march with an orchestra, songs and portraits of their heroes".

 
Booklet.
Photo: Ukrinform

A "small concert" is also planned near the memorial.

Such events in the United States require prior permission from the city authorities. Ukrinform sources familiar with the preparations for the event say that the organisers have already received this permission.

However, the Washington Police Department's press service has not yet commented on the journalists' request.

Background: The Russians cancelled the Immortal Regiment march in 2024, usually held on Victory Day [Victory Day is a Russian holiday commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, celebrated on 9 May – ed.].

