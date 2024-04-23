Russia decided to do without Immortal Regiment march on Victory Day

Russia has decided to cancel the traditional Immortal Regiment march in 2024, usually held on Victory Day [Victory Day is a Russian holiday commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, celebrated on 9 May – ed.].

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

Details: This was stated by Elena Tsunaeva, the First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Labour, Social Policy and Veterans' Affairs.

Advertisement:

Tsunaeva says the Immortal Regiment march may have new forms in 2024. In particular, it was proposed that portraits of veterans be placed on public, private, official, and river transport, as well as on street media screens and educational institutions.

Last year, the march was also cancelled in a number of Russian oblasts, including Moscow and the oblasts bordering Ukraine.

Background: Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-appointed "head" of occupied Crimea, announced that for security reasons, the 9 May Victory Day parade and the Immortal Regiment propaganda march will not be held on the peninsula.

Support UP or become our patron!