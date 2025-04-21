Ukrainian paratroopers and their brothers-in-arms capture nine Russian soldiers in Kursk Oblast – video
Monday, 21 April 2025, 13:25
Ukrainian paratroopers, together with adjacent units of the defence forces, have captured nine Russian servicemen on the Kursk front in Russia.
Source: Communications Directorate of the Air Assault Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Quote: "At first, they agreed to defend the delusional fantasies of the Kremlin’s dictatorial regime, but instead of dying in disgrace, they chose to surrender and were taken prisoner by Ukrainian soldiers – a new addition to the exchange fund of the Air Assault Forces in the Kursk sector."
Details: The prisoners have received medical and psychological assistance.
