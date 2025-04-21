All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian paratroopers and their brothers-in-arms capture nine Russian soldiers in Kursk Oblast – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 21 April 2025, 13:25
Ukrainian paratroopers and their brothers-in-arms capture nine Russian soldiers in Kursk Oblast – video
Captured Russian soldiers. Screenshot: video

Ukrainian paratroopers, together with adjacent units of the defence forces, have captured nine Russian servicemen on the Kursk front in Russia.

Source: Communications Directorate of the Air Assault Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "At first, they agreed to defend the delusional fantasies of the Kremlin’s dictatorial regime, but instead of dying in disgrace, they chose to surrender and were taken prisoner by Ukrainian soldiers – a new addition to the exchange fund of the Air Assault Forces in the Kursk sector."

Advertisement:

Details: The prisoners have received medical and psychological assistance.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kursk Oblastwarprisoners
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy shortens South Africa visit as Russia's deadly attacks continue – video
Russia launches 215 missiles and drones overnight: Ukrainian air defences destroy 112 targets, 68 go off radar
Trump's team at odds over lifting sanctions against Russia – Politico
Trump: We have deal with Russia, now we need deal with Zelenskyy
CNN: US wants to announce peace deal before 100 days of Trump's presidency, European official believes
Ukrainian officials reveal details of meeting with Trump's Special Envoy Kellogg in London – photos
All News
Kursk Oblast
Ukraine's Air Force strikes Russian drone launch base in Kursk Oblast, killing up to 20 drone operators
Ukraine releases film showing military commandant's office operating in Russia's Kursk Oblast
Russians advance in Donetsk and Kursk oblasts – DeepState
RECENT NEWS
11:14
Eight bodies identified after Russian strike on Kyiv, unidentified remains found
10:39
Zelenskyy shortens South Africa visit as Russia's deadly attacks continue – video
10:28
Latvian foreign minister calls Putin "butcher in Kremlin" after large-scale attack on Ukraine
10:26
Six injured as Russia targets Kharkiv with three waves of missiles and drones overnight – photos
10:22
Russian attack on Kyiv: 16,000 people take refuge in metro, Lukianivska station damaged – photo
10:05
Russia launches 215 missiles and drones overnight: Ukrainian air defences destroy 112 targets, 68 go off radar
09:55
Russians hit civilian with drone in Kherson Oblast: man in serious condition
09:43
Man pulled alive from under rubble of house in Kyiv
09:33
Russian forces attack facilities of world's largest refrigeration equipment manufacturer in Kharkiv
09:30
Russian nighttime attack: two injured in Khmelnytskyi Oblast and rescue workers hit in Zhytomyr Oblast – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: