US awaits Ukraine's response to peace proposals on Crimea and NATO – WSJ

Khrystyna Bondarieva Monday, 21 April 2025, 17:49
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The United States has submitted proposals to Ukraine and European allies regarding an end to the Russo-Ukrainian war and is awaiting a response this week.

Source: WSJ, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Western officials said that the Americans presented their ideas in a confidential document given to the Ukrainian delegation in Paris on Thursday. These ideas were also shared with senior European officials during a one-day meeting in Paris.

The proposals reportedly include potential US recognition of the 2014 annexation of Crimea and Ukraine’s non-accession to NATO.

The WSJ has information that the US is now waiting for Kyiv’s response, which is expected to come during a meeting of American, Ukrainian and European officials in London later this week.

If the American, European and Ukrainian positions align, the proposals may be passed on to Moscow.

To exert pressure on both Ukraine and Russia, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated on Friday that the Trump administration may suspend its negotiation efforts if no progress is made on key issues in the coming weeks.

On Sunday, a senior official at the US Department of State described the ideas presented to the Ukrainians as options for Kyiv to consider, rather than a take-it-or-leave-it offer. The official said the "list of potential options" was provided "for discussion and feedback".

Rubio and special envoys Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg met on Thursday in Paris with senior Ukrainian officials, including Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office Andrii Yermak, Defence Minister Rustem Umierov and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

US officials said that Rubio, Witkoff and Kellogg plan to participate in the upcoming meeting in London. After that, Witkoff may make another trip to Russia, although this has not been publicly announced.

Background:

  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly stated that recognition of temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories as Russian is a red line for Ukraine.
  • It was reported that Ukraine would not agree to abandon its NATO aspirations as part of a possible peace agreement – and this had been made clear to the US.
  • Earlier, Bloomberg reported that US proposals for a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine also include easing sanctions against Russia should a lasting ceasefire take place.

