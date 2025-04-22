Russians launch large-scale drone attack on Odesa, causing fires and injuring people – photos, video

Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, and Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov have reported and posted photos and videos of the aftermath of a Russian large-scale drone attack on the city on the evening of 21 April in which three people have been injured.

Source: Kiper; Trukhanov; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Kiper said civilian infrastructure, residential buildings, an educational institution and cars had been damaged in the city. Fires have broken out.

Quote from Kiper: "All the appropriate services are working to deal with the aftermath of the Russian attacks.

Information on casualties is being confirmed."

Quote from Trukhanov: "The enemy struck residential buildings in a densely populated district of Odesa. There is a fire at the scene. Emergency and municipal services are working. Many apartments have been damaged."

Building affected in the Russian attack Photo: Trukhanov

Building affected in the Russian attack Photo: Trukhanov

Shattered windows Photo: Trukhanov

Fire Photo: Trukhanov

Updated: Later, Kiper reported that three people had been injured in the Russian attack on Odesa.

The State Emergency Service published a video showing the aftermath of the drone attack on the city.

Ліквідація наслідків атаки російських БпЛА на Одесу ввечері 21 квітня.

Відео: ДСНС pic.twitter.com/WF5gZ6e3X7 — Українська правда ✌ (@ukrpravda_news) April 21, 2025

Background: Explosions were heard in Odesa on the evening of 21 April, as the Russians were attacking the city with drones.

