Russians launch large-scale drone attack on Odesa, causing fires and injuring people – photos, video
Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, and Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov have reported and posted photos and videos of the aftermath of a Russian large-scale drone attack on the city on the evening of 21 April in which three people have been injured.
Source: Kiper; Trukhanov; State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Details: Kiper said civilian infrastructure, residential buildings, an educational institution and cars had been damaged in the city. Fires have broken out.
Quote from Kiper: "All the appropriate services are working to deal with the aftermath of the Russian attacks.
Information on casualties is being confirmed."
Quote from Trukhanov: "The enemy struck residential buildings in a densely populated district of Odesa. There is a fire at the scene. Emergency and municipal services are working. Many apartments have been damaged."
Updated: Later, Kiper reported that three people had been injured in the Russian attack on Odesa.
The State Emergency Service published a video showing the aftermath of the drone attack on the city.
Background: Explosions were heard in Odesa on the evening of 21 April, as the Russians were attacking the city with drones.
