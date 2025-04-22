All Sections
Russians attack Sumy Oblast: person killed, 410 explosions recorded

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 22 April 2025, 02:40
Aftermath of the Russian attack. Stock photo: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Russian forces have conducted 189 attacks on border areas of Sumy Oblast over the past day. A total of 410 explosions have been recorded and one person has been killed in one of the hromadas. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration 

Quote: "A total of 410 explosions were recorded. The hromadas of Sumy, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Chupakhivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Putyvl, Nova Sloboda, Hlukhiv, Shalyhyne, Esman, Svesa, Seredyna-Buda, Znob-Novhorodske and Yampil were targeted."

Details: In particular, the Russians used 11 air-dropped mines to attack the Esman hromada. Shelling, the dropping of VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades from UAVs and FPV drone attacks were also recorded (43 explosions). A civilian was killed and a house was damaged in the attacks.

Two more hromadas that were heavily attacked by the Russians during the past day were Krasnopillia (over 90 explosions) and Yunakivka (105 explosions).

In the Znob-Novhorodske hromada, VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades were dropped from UAVs and an FPV drone attack was recorded. A house was destroyed in the attack.

A house was damaged in a Russian drone strike on the Sumy hromada.

