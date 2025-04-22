Ukrainian National Guard captures group of Russian infantrymen – video

Ukrainian fighters from the 2nd Battalion of the 15th Operational Assignment Kara Dah Brigade of the National Guard have captured a Russian infantry group that was trying to gain a foothold in the area of responsibility of the Ukrainian unit on the Kupiansk front.

Source: Oleksandr Pivnenko, Commander of the National Guard, on Telegram

Quote: "Fighters from the 2nd Battalion of the 15th Operational Assignment Kara Dah Brigade captured an enemy infantry group that had been trying to gain a foothold in the unit's area of responsibility on the Kupiansk front."

Details: Pivnenko reported that the Russian group had been spotted in advance with the help of drones.

The Russians decided not to risk their lives and voluntarily surrendered.

Background: On 21 April, it was reported that Ukrainian paratroopers, together with adjacent units of the defence forces, had captured nine Russian servicemen on the Kursk front in Russia.

