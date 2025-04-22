Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, causing fire and damaging houses – photo

A nighttime Russian kamikaze drone attack has damaged residential buildings, an office building and power lines in the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. A car has caught fire and a house has been affected in the Synelnykove district.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The aggressor continued to attack the Nikopol district with kamikaze drones. Nikopol and the Marhanets hromada were affected. An office building, three houses and a power line were damaged." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Damaged roof Photo: Lysak on Telegram

Details: The Russians attacked the Mezhova hromada in the Synelnykove district with a drone. A car caught fire there and a house and an outbuilding were damaged.

No casualties have been reported.

Lysak added that two UAVs had been destroyed over the oblast by units from Air Command Skhid (East).

