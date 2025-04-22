Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, causing fire and damaging houses – photo
A nighttime Russian kamikaze drone attack has damaged residential buildings, an office building and power lines in the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. A car has caught fire and a house has been affected in the Synelnykove district.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "The aggressor continued to attack the Nikopol district with kamikaze drones. Nikopol and the Marhanets hromada were affected. An office building, three houses and a power line were damaged." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
Details: The Russians attacked the Mezhova hromada in the Synelnykove district with a drone. A car caught fire there and a house and an outbuilding were damaged.
No casualties have been reported.
Lysak added that two UAVs had been destroyed over the oblast by units from Air Command Skhid (East).
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!