Russia loses 1,130 soldiers over past day

Russia has lost 1,130 soldiers killed and wounded as well as more than 300 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "Due to the constant receipt of updated intelligence data, it became necessary to adjust some of the figures for total enemy losses – military personnel, armoured combat vehicles, artillery systems and multiple-launch rocket systems. The total figure has been adjusted and daily losses are presented as usual."

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 22 April 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 943,060 (+1,130) military personnel;

military personnel; 10,683 (+4) tanks;

tanks; 22,296 (+19) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 26,689 (+26) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,367 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

1,140 (+1) air defence systems;

air defence systems; 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

335 (+0) helicopters;

33,388 (+118) tactical and strategic UAVs;

tactical and strategic UAVs; 3,148 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

45,458 (+134) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,859 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

