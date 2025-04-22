All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia loses 1,130 soldiers over past day

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 22 April 2025, 07:51
Russia loses 1,130 soldiers over past day
Ukrainian soldier. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 1,130 soldiers killed and wounded as well as more than 300 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day. 

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "Due to the constant receipt of updated intelligence data, it became necessary to adjust some of the figures for total enemy losses – military personnel, armoured combat vehicles, artillery systems and multiple-launch rocket systems. The total figure has been adjusted and daily losses are presented as usual."

Advertisement:

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 22 April 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 943,060 (+1,130) military personnel;
  • 10,683 (+4) tanks;
  • 22,296 (+19) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 26,689 (+26) artillery systems;
  • 1,367 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,140 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 335 (+0) helicopters;
  • 33,388 (+118) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,148 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 45,458 (+134) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,859 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

RussiaCasualties
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy shortens South Africa visit as Russia's deadly attacks continue – video
Russia launches 215 missiles and drones overnight: Ukrainian air defences destroy 112 targets, 68 go off radar
Trump's team at odds over lifting sanctions against Russia – Politico
Trump: We have deal with Russia, now we need deal with Zelenskyy
CNN: US wants to announce peace deal before 100 days of Trump's presidency, European official believes
Ukrainian officials reveal details of meeting with Trump's Special Envoy Kellogg in London – photos
All News
Russia
Kremlin doesn't expect Trump at Victory Day parade in Moscow
Kremlin satisfied with US statements that Ukraine will not join NATO
UK intelligence reports Russia is militarising and brainwashing youth through education system
RECENT NEWS
11:14
Eight bodies identified after Russian strike on Kyiv, unidentified remains found
10:39
Zelenskyy shortens South Africa visit as Russia's deadly attacks continue – video
10:28
Latvian foreign minister calls Putin "butcher in Kremlin" after large-scale attack on Ukraine
10:26
Six injured as Russia targets Kharkiv with three waves of missiles and drones overnight – photos
10:22
Russian attack on Kyiv: 16,000 people take refuge in metro, Lukianivska station damaged – photo
10:05
Russia launches 215 missiles and drones overnight: Ukrainian air defences destroy 112 targets, 68 go off radar
09:55
Russians hit civilian with drone in Kherson Oblast: man in serious condition
09:43
Man pulled alive from under rubble of house in Kyiv
09:33
Russian forces attack facilities of world's largest refrigeration equipment manufacturer in Kharkiv
09:30
Russian nighttime attack: two injured in Khmelnytskyi Oblast and rescue workers hit in Zhytomyr Oblast – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: