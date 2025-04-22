Russians attack Pokrovsk front over 60 times: 165 combat clashes on battlefield over past day

Ukrainian tank engaging its target. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 165 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day. Ukraine's defence forces have stopped 61 Russian attacks on the Pokrovsk front, while 21 clashes have taken place on the Kursk front in Russia.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 22 April

Details: There were two Russian attacks on the Kupiansk front. Ukraine's defence forces repelled Russian assault actions near the settlements of Petropavlivka and Zahryzove.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 25 attacks, trying to advance near the settlements of Nove, Nadiia, Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Myrne, Kolodiazi and Torske and towards Novyi Myr and Zelena Dolyna.

On the Siversk front, the Russians conducted two assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Verkhnokamianske and Pereizne.

On the Kramatorsk front, four clashes occurred near the settlements of Vasiukivka, Chasiv Yar, Markove and Stupochky.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted 23 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk, Dyliivka and Shcherbynivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 61 Russian assault and offensive actions near the settlements of Sukha Balka, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Sukhyi Yar, Vodiane Druhe, Kotlyne, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Troitske, Tarasivka, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Preobrazhenka, Kotliarivka and Andriivka and towards Oleksandropil, Novopavlivka and Berezivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians conducted 19 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Vilne Pole, Pryvilne and Novosilka, Rozlyv and towards Odradne.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian assaults towards the settlements of Stepove and Novodanylivka.

On the Prydniprovsk front, the Russians conducted two unsuccessful offensive actions.

On the Kharkiv and Huliaipole fronts, no active offensive actions by the Russians were recorded.

In the operational zone in Russia's Kursk Oblast, 21 combat clashes occurred over the past day. The Russians conducted 27 airstrikes, dropping 45 guided bombs, and fired 336 times, including eight times using multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

Meanwhile Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russia's offensive potential in the rear.

