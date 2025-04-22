All Sections
Russians attack Kyiv Oblast: houses and cars damaged, fire breaks out – photos

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 22 April 2025, 08:48
Shattered windows. Photo: Mykola Kalashnyk on Telegram

Six houses, four cars, garages and an out-of-town residential complex have been damaged in a Russian drone attack on the Bucha district in Kyiv Oblast. A fire has also broken out at a building site. 

Source: Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Another nighttime attack by enemy drones on Kyiv Oblast. Air defence was responding in the oblast. Some enemy airborne targets were downed… Six houses, four cars, three outbuildings and three garages were damaged in the enemy attack on the Bucha district."

Shattered glass
Photo: Mykola Kalashnyk on Telegram

Details: A building belonging to an out-of-town residential complex was also damaged and a fire broke out at a building site. The fire has been extinguished.

 
Damaged car
Photo: Mykola Kalashnyk on Telegram

No casualties have been reported.

 
Damaged car

 Photo: Mykola Kalashnyk on Telegram

