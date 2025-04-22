Zelenskyy to attend Pope Francis's funeral at Vatican

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is planning to travel to the Vatican to attend the funeral of Pope Francis.

Source: European Pravda, citing a source familiar with the president’s plans

Details: A source reported that Zelenskyy intends to be present at the ceremonies, the dates of which are yet to be announced by the Holy See.

Advertisement:

"The President’s Office is awaiting confirmation of the date of the Pope’s funeral and is preparing the president’s visit to Rome and the Vatican to pay respects to the pontiff," the source said, clarifying that the visit will be specifically for the funeral service.

Background:

Pope Francis died on the morning of 21 April at 07:35 in his residence at the Vatican.

Official information indicates the cause of death was a stroke.

It has already been confirmed that US President Donald Trump plans to attend the funeral – marking his first international visit of his second term.

As preparations for the funeral begin, a flight ban has been imposed over Rome.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!