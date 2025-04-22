All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy to attend Pope Francis's funeral at Vatican

Mariya Yemets, STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 22 April 2025, 10:40
Zelenskyy to attend Pope Francis's funeral at Vatican
Photo: Zelenskyy on social media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is planning to travel to the Vatican to attend the funeral of Pope Francis.

Source: European Pravda, citing a source familiar with the president’s plans  

Details: A source reported that Zelenskyy intends to be present at the ceremonies, the dates of which are yet to be announced by the Holy See.

Advertisement:

"The President’s Office is awaiting confirmation of the date of the Pope’s funeral and is preparing the president’s visit to Rome and the Vatican to pay respects to the pontiff," the source said, clarifying that the visit will be specifically for the funeral service.

Background:

  • Pope Francis died on the morning of 21 April at 07:35 in his residence at the Vatican.
  • Official information indicates the cause of death was a stroke.
  • It has already been confirmed that US President Donald Trump plans to attend the funeral – marking his first international visit of his second term.
  • As preparations for the funeral begin, a flight ban has been imposed over Rome.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyPope
Advertisement:
Ukrainian officials reveal details of meeting with Trump's Special Envoy Kellogg in London – photos
Half of Ukraine's EU accession clusters already screened, says bloc
Language ombudsman: Ukrainian language revives despite linguicide in occupied territories
Talks on peace plan for Ukraine begin in London with five countries participating
Vance suggests Ukraine and Russia may exchange territories as part of peace deal
Nine people killed and 42 injured in Russian drone attack on bus in Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy suggests "simplest" way for Russia to cease fire – video
Zelenskyy announces meeting with allies in London on peace deal suggestions
Zelenskyy reacts to Pope Francis' death
RECENT NEWS
20:58
Ukrainian officials reveal details of meeting with Trump's Special Envoy Kellogg in London – photos
20:29
Russian strike on bus in Marhanets: number of casualties rises to 54
20:13
Russian Shahed UAV factory attacked by Ukraine's newest drones – UP source
20:11
UK foreign secretary calls Ukraine-focused meeting in London "valuable"
19:59
Ukraine's General Staff confirms drone attack on strike UAVs factory in Russia's Tatarstan
19:29
Lithuanian soldier killed in action fighting for Ukraine to be posthumously awarded honorary decoration
19:13
Polish foreign minister and his US counterpart discuss Ukraine talks and pressure on Russia
19:12
Trump criticises Zelenskyy's position on Crimea, says Ukraine lost it "years ago"
18:46
Denmark to allocate over €40 million for ammunition for Ukraine
18:32
Rubio says US has "done its best" for Ukraine peace and now understands Russia "better"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: