Russians strike Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast with guided aerial bombs: 7 injured, over 50 houses destroyed – photos

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 22 April 2025, 13:00
Russians strike Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast with guided aerial bombs: 7 injured, over 50 houses destroyed – photos
The aftermath of the Russian attack

Seven people were injured as a result of a Russian strike on the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast in the afternoon on 22 April.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook; State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote from Syniehubov: "The enemy attacked Kupiansk with guided aerial bombs. As a result of the enemy strike involving 4 guided aerial bombs, 55 houses were destroyed or damaged. Four people were injured."

Details: Later, Syniehubov added that the number of casualties had increased to seven.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack
Photo: Syniehubov on Facebook

Relevant services are currently working at the scenes of the strikes and medical personnel are providing assistance to the people who were injured.

 

The aftermath of the Russian attack

Photo: Syniehubov on Facebook

The State Emergency Service added that three fires broke out in the city due to the Russian attack. The fires have already been extinguished.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack
Photo: Syniehubov on Facebook

Kharkiv OblastRusso-Ukrainian war
