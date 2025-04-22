French foreign minister: Europe has explained to US what is non-negotiable in Ukraine talks

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot has revealed that during the recent meeting in Paris, European countries made it clear to the US which issues concerning Ukraine must not be subject to concessions to Russia in exchange for ending the war.

Source: Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Barrot stated that during the meeting in Paris last week, representatives of European countries explained to the US which aspects of a potential peace deal between Ukraine and Russia are considered non-negotiable.

"The only objective that concerns us is to defend French interests and European security. It's the reason that as the US decides to place itself in a mediator position that we make them hear what our 'red lines' are," said the French foreign minister.

He declined to disclose the specific issues that Europe has designated as red lines concerning Ukraine.

On 17 April, French President Emmanuel Macron hosted a US delegation at the Élysée Palace. A separate meeting was held between the Ukrainian delegation and representatives from France, Germany and the United Kingdom.

Bloomberg reported that the US presented its European allies in Paris with proposals for a "peace agreement" between Russia and Ukraine, which reportedly included the potential easing of sanctions against Russia in exchange for a prolonged ceasefire.

A follow-up meeting is expected to take place in London on Wednesday 23 April, with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio representing the American side.

The Ukrainian delegation will include Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President; Defence Minister Rustem Umierov; Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Yermak’s deputy Pavlo Palisa.

