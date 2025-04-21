All Sections
Zelenskyy announces meeting with allies in London on peace deal suggestions

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykMonday, 21 April 2025, 19:29
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that representatives of Ukraine, the United Kingdom, France, and the United States are to meet to discuss a peaceful settlement of the war in London on 23 April.

Source: Zelenskyy on X following a conversation with UK PM Keir Starmer 

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that "already this Wednesday, our representatives will be working in London".

"Ukraine, the United Kingdom, France, and the United States — we are ready to move forward as constructively as possible, just as we have done before, to achieve an unconditional ceasefire, followed by the establishment of a real and lasting peace," he said.

The meeting in London will be the second after Paris, where the United States, Ukraine, and its European allies are discussing the American plan for a ceasefire in the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Update: Bloomberg reported that the announced meeting will be a continuation of last week’s meeting in Paris, where American "peace proposals" were discussed.

According to the agency’s sources, the US will be represented by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump’s special envoys Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg.

European countries will reportedly be represented by foreign ministers and national security advisers.

The sources stressed that the plans for the talks were still being finalised and might change.

Background:

  • Earlier, Bloomberg reported that the US proposals for a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine include easing sanctions against Russia in the event of a prolonged ceasefire, potential US recognition of the 2014 annexation of Crimea and Ukraine's non-accession to NATO.
  • Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump believes that there is a very good chance of a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine and promised to announce the details within the next three days.

