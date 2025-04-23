All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians attack Odesa with drones, damaging infrastructure and injuring people – video

Ivan Diakonov Wednesday, 23 April 2025, 00:49
Russians attack Odesa with drones, damaging infrastructure and injuring people – video
Firefighter extinguishing fire. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian forces launched another drone attack on the city of Odesa on the night of 22-23 April. Civilian facilities in the suburbs of Odesa have been affected, fires have broken out and people have been injured in the strike.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Kiper reported that Russian drones had struck civilian infrastructure in the suburbs of Odesa. Several fires have broken out as a result of the strike.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Early reports indicate that two people were injured in the Russian drone attack."

Details: Later, the State Emergency Service reported that civilian infrastructure had been damaged and residential buildings and premises belonging to private businesses had caught fire in yet another Russian attack.

Advertisement:

Background: Suspilne correspondents reported explosions in Odesa at around 23:00. Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov warned about the danger in the Kyivskyi district of the city.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Odesa Oblastdronescasualties
Advertisement:
Trump on peace talks: We have a deadline
Cause of journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna's death has not yet been established due to body condition, Prosecutor General's Office says
Russian attack on Kyiv: death toll rises to 12 – photo
Two children of Kyiv doctor among people killed in Russian attack on Kyiv
Exhumation of remains of Poles killed in 1945 begins in Ukraine's Ternopil Oblast
Zelenskyy shortens South Africa visit as Russia's deadly attacks continue – video
All News
Odesa Oblast
Farms catch fire in Odesa Oblast after Russian attack – video
Terrorist attack at Odesa Oblast police station: man suspected of making explosives detained
Russians attack Odesa Oblast: fires break out, destruction recorded, one person injured – photo, video
RECENT NEWS
20:14
Trump on peace talks: We have a deadline
20:07
UK to buy New Zealand-made SYOS Aerospace drones for Ukraine in US$40m deal – photos
19:51
Women no longer go out to work, fearing rape by Wagner mercenaries: how Russia is colonising Africa
19:10
US to present demands to Russia as part of its "peace proposals" – Bloomberg
18:42
Cause of journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna's death has not yet been established due to body condition, Prosecutor General's Office says
18:34
EU to unveil roadmap to phase out Russian energy imports
18:17
Su-30SM fighter jet destroyed in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don, reports Ukraine's intelligence – video
18:14
FT: NATO chief will urge US not to force Ukraine into unfavourable peace deal
18:06
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence exposes Russians who took almost 360,000 archive documents from Kherson
18:05
Now is not the time to discuss Crimea's status, says Macron
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: