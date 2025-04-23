Russians attack Odesa with drones, damaging infrastructure and injuring people – video

Russian forces launched another drone attack on the city of Odesa on the night of 22-23 April. Civilian facilities in the suburbs of Odesa have been affected, fires have broken out and people have been injured in the strike.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Kiper reported that Russian drones had struck civilian infrastructure in the suburbs of Odesa. Several fires have broken out as a result of the strike.

Quote: "Early reports indicate that two people were injured in the Russian drone attack."

Details: Later, the State Emergency Service reported that civilian infrastructure had been damaged and residential buildings and premises belonging to private businesses had caught fire in yet another Russian attack.

Background: Suspilne correspondents reported explosions in Odesa at around 23:00. Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov warned about the danger in the Kyivskyi district of the city.

